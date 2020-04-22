WFP Lists Charming Federal Capitol Hill Home

Photo by HomeVisit 822 G Street SE

Lee Murphy of Washington Fine Properties has listed an exceptional Federal home in the very heart of Capitol Hill at $959,000.

With wonderful urban livability and easy access to metro lines, this residence at 822 G Street SE is prominently positioned one block from the thriving restaurant and bar scene of Barracks Row.

A short stroll to beloved Eastern Market as well as the boutique stores, coffee houses and grocery stores along Pennsylvania Avenue. With a walk-score of 98 out of 100, the home is the definition of a fabulous location!

Filled with charm and well-proportioned space, this 1,870 square foot home is sited on a corner lot and is nearly fully detached from other homes on the block. The unusual position allows the home to feature light from three exposures: south, east and west.

The property has a lovely side yard that is charmingly private from the old growth ivy-covered fence. The south facing entrance features mature decorative trees and a garden area. Deceptively larger than at first glance, the home boasts two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms (master is ensuite), a powder room and bonus flexible space.

On the first floor, there is a spacious, updated kitchen that has copious cabinet space, granite counters and room for a breakfast table. The kitchen also features a decorative fireplace. The living room is anchored by a working fireplace and numerous windows. The dining room offers exposed brick and wide plank wood floors. The powder room on this floor was just remodeled with Carrara marble and new fixtures. Numerous closets and windows are throughout the first floor.

The second floor offers two very nicely sized bedrooms, both with fireplaces. The master bedroom has a wall of upscale built-in closets. The spa-inspired ensuite master bathroom was completely remodeled in 2019 and features beautiful Carrera marble floors, Carrera tiled shower, and dual vanities.

There is an additional second full bathroom on this floor. On the third floor, by using the pull down stairs in the hallway, there is a bonus space that could be used as flexible space or office.

A terrific location, great light and beautiful outdoor space make this house a true gem. A lovely property on a coveted block, it offers the right mix for the fortunate buyer to be able to call it “Home."

