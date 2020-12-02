Photo by cagtown.org

“In the Citizens Association of Georgetown’s 142-year-old history, there have been milestones that we look back upon and cherish as critical points in CAG’s history,” says Board President Tara Sakraida Parker.

CAG gratefully announces a momentous bequest from the Trust of A. Michael Sullivan, Jr., intended to purchase a new permanent headquarters in Georgetown. Their new townhome is located on 30th Street along the historic C&O Canal and will honor Mr. Michael Sullivan and his wife, Beverly Bissell Sullivan. Their legacy gift supports CAG in an exceptional and unprecedented way.

For the first time ever, CAG has permanent home to gather and grow, and to build a foundation of impact and change.

During this season of giving, CAG has been fortunate to receive the generosity of many of their members, neighbors, and friends, and now are grateful to have been gifted a new home.

CAG celebrates this exciting milestone and looks forward for Spring of 2021 to honor the Sullivan’s generosity and legacy.