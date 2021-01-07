We The People

Photo by constitutingamerica.org First US Congress 1789

Whereas the United States is founded on the principle that our Government derives its power from the consent of the governed and that the people have the right to change their elected leaders through elections;

Whereas our domestic tranquility, national security, general welfare, and civil liberties depend upon the peaceful and orderly transfer of power; and

Whereas any disruption occasioned by the transfer of the executive power could produce results detrimental to the safety and well-being of the United States and its people: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) reaffirms its commitment to the orderly and peaceful transfer of power called for in the Constitution of the United States; and

(2) intends that there should be no disruptions by the President or any person in power to overturn the will of the people of the United States.

S. Res. 718

116th Congress

2nd Session