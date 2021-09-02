Photo by Washington Arts Ensemble Natalia Kazaryan, Christopher Schmitt, Chrystal E. Williams, Loewi Lin

Washington Arts Ensemble, a newly formed nonprofit presenting classical music concerts in Washington, DC, is slated to run a series of dynamic chamber music concerts at the historic Arts Club of Washington over the next year.

Co-founded by Juilliard classmates, this concert series is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable chamber music experience. Emphasizing the connection between the audience and performing musicians, there will be ample opportunity to mingle, enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres prepared by a world-class chef, and listen to chamber music in a setting steeped in culture and visual art. Furthermore, the ensemble plans on offering an array of concerts in differing environments, making the series accessible to all in the city.

Washington Arts Ensemble consists of musicians at the highest level to curate memorable experiences for discerning DC residents and visitors. Uniquely positioned as a chamber music society in the city that offers immersive experiences, it plans to stamp a unique artistic thumbprint on the cultural fabric of DC.

The inaugural concert launches on Friday, September 17, 2021 featuring the organization’s co-founders—Natalia Kazaryan (concert pianist and adjunct faculty at Howard University) and Christopher Schmitt (concert pianist)—alongside Zino Bogachek (violinist, Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra) and Loewi Lin (cellist, National Symphony Orchestra).

This opening event features intimate chamber works originating from Germany, France and Russia.

BRAHMS Sonata for Cello and Piano No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38

LILI BOULANGER Three Pieces for Cello and Piano

TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50

Future concerts in this new series are slated for October 20, November 19, and December 10, which all occur at the Arts Club of Washington. The programming of the series will embrace the canonical classical masterworks, but will also emphasize music by lesser-known composers of all eras. The objective is to foster a meaningful relationship with the local community and offer an enthralling experience far beyond the traditional classical chamber music concert.

The October 20th concert features the theme "Art of the Trio" with violinist Ying Fu (Associate Concertmaster of the National Symphony Orchestra), cellist Joseph Gotoff (faculty, Levine School of Music in DC), and pianists Natalia Kazaryan and Christopher Schmitt. The program includes Beethoven's Piano Trio in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2; Debussy's Piano Trio in G Major, L. 5; and Rebecca Clarke's Piano Trio in E-flat minor.

Details for the November 19th concert will be announced. December 10th is "An Evening of Lieder" featuring the breakout mezzo-soprano Chrystal E. Williams who made international headlines for her role in the Metropolitan Opera's Akhnaten.

Tickets for Washington Arts Ensemble’s events are available via the Arts Club of Washington.