VP Harris Lists Westlight Condo at $1.995 M

Photo by westlightcondo.com

Now that Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have moved into the official residence of the vice president at the Naval Observatory, they’ve listed their DC condo at $1.995 million.

(Photo by: brightmls.com)

According to Bright MLS, the 1,731-square-foot Westlight condo at 24th Street NW in West End includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms (with teak shower floors) and a den.

(Photo by: brightmls.com)

The chef’s kitchen includes Thermador and Bosch appliances, custom island and Italian cabinetry. Parking and storage space are included in the sale.

(Photo by: brightmls.com)

The Westlight also features a rooftop grilling terrace, private club room, fitness center and a 25-meter heated pool on its rooftop.

(Photo by: brightmls.com)

Harris paid $1.775 million for the apartment in 2017, according to property records.

Read more at Washington Business Journal here.