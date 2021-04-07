VP Harris Lists Westlight Condo at $1.995 M
Now that Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff have moved into the official residence of the vice president at the Naval Observatory, they’ve listed their DC condo at $1.995 million.
According to Bright MLS, the 1,731-square-foot Westlight condo at 24th Street NW in West End includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms (with teak shower floors) and a den.
The chef’s kitchen includes Thermador and Bosch appliances, custom island and Italian cabinetry. Parking and storage space are included in the sale.
The Westlight also features a rooftop grilling terrace, private club room, fitness center and a 25-meter heated pool on its rooftop.
Harris paid $1.775 million for the apartment in 2017, according to property records.
