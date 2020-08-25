Photo by dcboe.org

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DC Board of Elections (BOE or the Board) has developed the Vote Safe DC campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to ensure that every vote is counted and that everyone, from voters to election workers, is safe.



The Board is mailing every registered voter a ballot for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

The BOE is developing safety protocols to protect voters and election workers in consultation with the CDC and other leading federal agencies to make voting as safe as possible. However, the safest option for voters to reduce their risk of contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus is to mail every registered qualified voter a ballot for the November 3, 2020 General Election in addition to opening 16 Vote Centers during the early voting period (October 27 - November 2) and 89 Vote Centers on Election Day, November 3, 2020.



More information regarding the November 3, 2020 General Election will be made available here in the coming months.