Photo by By Yoichi Okamoto - Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum, wikipedia.org President Lyndon B. Johnson, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Clarence Mitchell Jr. at the signing of the Voting Rights Act

For so many reasons (and in this election, existential ones), but especially because there was a time not so very long ago when many of us could not, vote.

Signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson during the height of the civil rights movement on August 6, 1965, The Voting Rights Act of 1965 is a landmark piece of federal legislation in the United States that prohibits racial discrimination in voting, and Congress later amended the act five times to expand its protections.

If you haven't already, here's where to vote in person in DC on November 3, 2020.