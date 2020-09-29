Visit Virginia Wineries This Fall
September 29, 2020 | by The Scoop
Photo by ©Jeff Mauritzen for RdV Vineyards
Wine Country has compiled a list of 89 Top Virginia Wineries. Yes, there are that many!
Two of our favorites are RdV in Delaplane and Boxwood in Middleburg.
Check out some of the newer ones and spend a delightful day in the country this autumn.
Contact the winery before you go to find out current hours of operation and any COVID-related restrictions.
