Visit Virginia Wineries This Fall

September 29, 2020 | by The Scoop
RdV Vineyards
Wine Country has compiled a list of 89 Top Virginia Wineries. Yes, there are that many!

Boxwood Estate Winery (Photo by: Jacobsen Architecture for Boxwood Estate Winery) Boxwood Estate Winery

Two of our favorites are RdV in Delaplane and Boxwood in Middleburg.

Check out some of the newer ones and spend a delightful day in the country this autumn.

Contact the winery before you go to find out current hours of operation and any COVID-related restrictions.

