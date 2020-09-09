Photo by Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens via Facebook Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

Download the free DC Area National Parks App in the Apple and Google Play stores to find, explore and learn about parks in our area.

The DC Area National Parks App lets you plan your visit before heading to a park. You can use the app to check out any park alerts, plan your day, look at suggested walking routes, find the nearest restroom and more. The app also shares the latest information on ranger programs and special events happening in parks.

You can also use the app to learn about parks and places across the city, from the Lincoln Memorial to neighborhood national parks. Want to learn more about the statue in front of you? Just tap the location-aware map for a detailed description. Or try one of the app’s self-guided tours of DC national parks.

(Photo by: Ben Schumin, commons.wikimedia.org) Malcom X Park

App accessibility features include audio descriptions and location-aware alerts for park visitors who rely on these features. The app also works in airplane mode.

The DC Area National Parks App includes national parks in DC and a selection of nearby parks in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured parks include:

Anacostia Park

Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historic Site (sections in DC)

Civil War Defenses of Washington

George Washington Memorial Parkway (park areas near DC)

Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens

Meridian Hill Park

National Mall and Memorial Parks

President’s Park

Rock Creek Park

Theodore Roosevelt Island

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

And more!

(Photo by: nps.gov) Theodore Roosevelt Island (Photo by: nps.gov) Theodore Roosevelt Island

Remember to #RecreateResponsibly and observe CDC guidelines while visiting parks.