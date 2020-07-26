Victura Park Open at The REACH

Photo by victuraparkdc.com

Victura Park is a family-friendly outdoor pop-up & wine garden located in the River Pavilion at The REACH.



A collaboration between the culinary creative team of The Hilton Brothers & Chef Erik Bruner-Yang, Victura Park is a winery-inspired landscape. Dotted with picnic & café tables and shade umbrellas, there’s plenty of space to enjoy a snack overlooking the Potomac or spread out a blanket on the grass with a glass of wine.

Victura Park is located The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F Street NW.



Note: The parking garage is not currently open at this time.

Charcuterie Boards and light snacks available at the café counter inside the River Pavillon. Beer, wine, grown-up seltzers & other

beverages available by the glass and in containers.

Guests are required to maintain social distance and wear a mask when not seated.



No more than 10 guests are allowed inside at the Pavilion for ordering and payment. No more than 8 guests are allowed inside for the use of restrooms.