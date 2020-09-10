Veronica Beard Opens in Georgetown

Photo by veronicabeard.com

Veronica Beard, a boutique featuring everything from leopard-print face masks to jeans, swimwear and footwear is now open in Georgetown at 1254 Wisconsin Avenue.

Veronica Swanson Beard, an American entrepreneur and fashion designer co-founded Veronica Beard with her sister-in-law Veronica Miele Beard in 2010.

(Photo by: veronicabeard.com) Veronica and Veronica

Veronica Beard's first store in DC, with 1,540 square feet and a vintage feel, will be donating one mask to JDRF for every mask purchased online and in the store.

The company has locations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, Florida and Texas.

“We’re thrilled about the latest Veronica Beard store opening in Georgetown. DC has always been a very strong market for us and we have high hopes for this location," said Veronica Miele Beard. The last three Veronica Beard stores, which were opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, are a complete result of the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers. We couldn’t be more grateful,” added Veronica Swanson Beard.