Van Gogh Immersive Digital Experience Opens in DC

August 3, 2021 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by Courtesy Exhibition Hub and Fever
Van Gogh Immersive Room
Van Gogh Immersive Room

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens on August 6 at the Rhode Island Center at 524 Rhode Island Ave NE.

 

In the 360-degree digital art experience,  visitors will step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings through the use of floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology. 

Van Gogh Arles Bedroom

The exhibition also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a 

a drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh offering a new, intimate understanding of the Post-Impressionist genius and his work. 

Van Gogh Immersive Room

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience and family-friendly activity for adults and children alike. 

 

Tickets are on sale now and start from $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children. 

  Courtesy Exhibition Hub and Fever
  • Courtesy Exhibition Hub and Fever

