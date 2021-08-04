Van Gogh Immersive Digital Experience Opens in DC

Photo by Courtesy Exhibition Hub and Fever Van Gogh Immersive Room

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens on August 6 at the Rhode Island Center at 524 Rhode Island Ave NE.

In the 360-degree digital art experience, visitors will step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings through the use of floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

(Photo by: Courtesy Exhibition Hub and Fever) Van Gogh Arles Bedroom

The exhibition also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a

a drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh offering a new, intimate understanding of the Post-Impressionist genius and his work.

(Photo by: Courtesy Exhibition Hub and Fever) Van Gogh Immersive Room

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience and family-friendly activity for adults and children alike.

Tickets are on sale now and start from $34.90 for adults and $19.90 for children.