Outdoor Dining:

These outdoor dining spaces are open at: Clyde’s of Columbia, Clyde’s of Chevy Chase, Clyde’s of Reston, Clyde’s Willow Creek Farm.

Due to new laws, expansion outdoor space is now open at: Clyde’s Tower Oaks Lodge (Rockville) & Clyde’s at Mark Center (Alexandria)

Due to new laws, expansion outdoor space will be open soon at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, The Hamilton & Old Ebbitt Grill. (Tables were set up briefly this week but plans were paused during protests)

1789 Restaurant Carryout Desserts:

Clyde's Restaurant Group & 1789 General Manager Brian Zipin welcome Shari Maciejewski to the team as Pastry Chef at 1789 Restaurant. After opening Georgetown hotspot, Brasserie Liberté, Ms. Maciejewski joined the Clyde's family earlier this spring for the opportunity to once again work with Chef Stephen Lyons, CRG Corporate Chef. The two had formerly worked together at The Inn at Little Washington.

Select desserts from Chef Shari are now available for carryout at Clyde's of Georgetown and Old Ebbitt Grill. Shari is also making custom celebration cakes out of the 1789 bakery. Orders can be placed via email at 1789sales@clydes.com.

Auction:

With the help of CRG VP of Food & Beverage, Bart Farrell, Clyde’s friends and family got together to support Clyde’s employees by creating a silent auction benefitting the relief fund. The auction is live now and ends 9pm, Friday June 5th. Visit auction here.

Plexi-glass:

Earlier this spring, CRG purchased 11,000 square feet of plexi-glass. The bar & booth dividers we had fabricated arrived this week and installation is underway to prepare for the upcoming phases of reopening. Portable “red houses” were also made to allow for safer walkup & carryout business.



Closed but not silent:

Our DC properties have been secured with plywood and additional security added. Clyde’s of Gallery Place, Old Ebbitt Grill, The Hamilton, & Clyde’s of Georgetown all had reduced hours, outdoor seating cancelled or closed for a couple days due to protestors. They look forward to continuing to reopen and hire back employees soon. In the meantime, they will continue to support the peaceful protestors making their voices heard against racial injustice.

With temperatures over 90’ last week, volunteers from Clyde’s team handed out water, granola bars, and masks to protestors outside of Old Ebbitt Grill.

Seasonal Availability:

Still available on our menus: local asparagus & strawberries, soft-shell crabs.

Carryout:

Carryout business continues to grow and evolve. All Clyde’s, Old Ebbitt Grill, and The Hamilton are available for online ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Oysters:

Oysters are now available to order to shuck at home from Old Ebbitt Grill & Tower Oaks Lodge. “Oyster Shucking 101” by CRG President Tom Meyer is available online here.

Family Packs:

Family value meals have been added to carryout options. Priced at $65, the meals feed a family of 4 and include a choice of salad, bread and butter. Menu options include Rigatoni, Roast Chicken, Meatloaf, and Chesapeake Bay Blue Catfish.

Sushi:

The Hamilton’s sushi has been a popular carryout item! Menu includes nigiri (salmon, shrimp, tuna & yellowtail) as well as several rolls. Menu available online here.

Lobster

The lobster special is back! All locations except Clyde’s of Gallery Place & The Hamilton have 1 ¼ pound lobsters from Douty Brothers in Maine for $21.99 available daily for carryout, while supplies last.

Market Pantry

They will offer “Market Pantry” for one more menu cycle (through June 10th). Household items such as flour, yeast, and *handmade masks are available to add to your carryout order.

*Made with Grace masks, handmade, reusable, and washable masks made by 8-year old, Gracie to benefit the Clyde’s Restaurant Employee Assistance Fund has raised over $8000 to date.