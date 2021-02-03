Unsung Heroes: Spy Celebrates African Americans in Espionage

Photo by spymuseum.org

"Every shut eye ain't sleep," is an African American proverb that aptly addresses the presence and many contributions of African Americans in espionage. Whether clandestinely relaying messages across enemy lines, reporting intelligence to allies in battle, or commandeering enemy vessels, these unsung heroes have been active agents in the defense of American freedom on the frontlines and behind the scenes of every military conflict.

This Black History Month, the Spy Museum sheds light on the diverse stories featured in their collection and throughout the Museum’s exhibits.

