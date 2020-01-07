Una Noche Linda

Photo by Janet Donovan Linda Ronstadt

“I remember the last show I did. Literally, my entire career flashed in front of my eyes. I remembered every show I’d ever done,” singer Linda Ronstadt told Anderson Cooper during an interview on CNN which aired on New Year’s Day regarding her last show and diagnosis for a rare condition called progressive supranuclear palsy, which is similar to Parkinson’s disease and has no known cure. In response to his question as to how she deals with it, she answered: “Acceptance.”

Ronstadt received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors Award in December, an annual honor given to those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. The honors have been presented annually since 1978, culminating each December in a star-studded gala celebrating the honorees in the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C

Prior to the Gala evening, Ronstadt was hosted at a private dinner at the DC home of Ginny Grisham and Paul Zevnik sponsored by The National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts with Entrevision.

