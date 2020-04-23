Ultra Violet Masked and Ready to Deliver

Photo by ultravioletflowersdc.com Fabio Ripoli, masked and ready for delivery

A pandemic is no reason to deprive your friends, loved ones (or yourself) of stunning floral arrangements.

Especially now when we can all appreciate their beauty around the clock!

Our very favorite florist is here for you.

Ultra Violet Flowers is taking orders remotely Monday through Friday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm via phone, or customers can place orders online. They also offer video and phone wedding consults.

Be assured they are doing NO CONTACT delivery, and only owner Fabio Ripoli and his brother Christian are designing at the shop practicing social distance with gloves and masks.

The driver is also masked and gloved, and sanitizes vases upon delivery to your doorstep following a call or doorbell ring before dropping off.

Please place Mother's Day orders by May 4th as stock and staff are limited.