Tudor Place Participating in National Museum Assessment Program

Tudor Place Historic House & Garden has been selected for the year-long national Museum Assessment Program (MAP), administered by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Through guided self-study assessment and on-site consultation with a museum professional, Tudor Place’s participation in MAP 3 supports its new strategic plan focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. “Through this assessment, we hope to better understand the needs of the people in our community in order to serve them better,” said Executive Director Mark Hudson.

AAM is the only organization representing the nation’s entire museum community and has been dedicated to promoting excellence within the museum field for over 100 years. Tudor Place’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). IMLS is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program, a cooperative agreement between AAM and IMLS, has served over 5,000 museums.