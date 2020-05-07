Thor Equities Submits New Design to OGB for 3000 M Street

Photo by Courtesy Thor Equities Rendering of 3000 M Street NW

According to Washington Business Journal, Thor Equities submitted a new plan April 17, 2020 to the Old Georgetown Board (OGB) for the site at 3000 M St. NW. Thor Equities purchased the property in 2016 for $53.5 million from SB-Urban, which had acquired it in 2013 for $45 million. Thor started construction on the redevelopment in 2016, but then stopped in 2018.

Redevelopment of the former Latham hotel site, originally planned as a hotel with 82 rooms and 27,000 square feet of retail spread across three levels, has now evolved into an eight-story, 256-room hotel with a single level of retail fronting the shopping corridor.

Formerly Michel Richard’s Citronelle, the 10-story, 125,000-square-foot Latham was shut down in 2012 due to extensive water damage.