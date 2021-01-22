'For There is Always Light'
With the exception of invited guests and an extraordinary military force, Washingtonians, the country and the world watched the Biden Harris Inauguration TOGETHER, albeit virtually. Thank you, JCCIC for a stunning event, seamlessly edited to conceal that extraordinary military force.
For so many of us, for so long, our city has felt under siege, even before the Capitol storming on January 6th. Thank you, President Biden and Vice President Harris for making me feel at home again.
I'm old enough to remember Robert Frost reading "The Gift Outright" at the Kennedy Inauguration. Until yesterday, I have not been as moved by an American poet. Amanda Gorman's "The Hill We Climb" was the most inspiring moment for me in a day filled with so much light.
When day comes we step out of the shade,
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment