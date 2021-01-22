Photo by By Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies Joe Biden taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States

With the exception of invited guests and an extraordinary military force, Washingtonians, the country and the world watched the Biden Harris Inauguration TOGETHER, albeit virtually. Thank you, JCCIC for a stunning event, seamlessly edited to conceal that extraordinary military force.

For so many of us, for so long, our city has felt under siege, even before the Capitol storming on January 6th. Thank you, President Biden and Vice President Harris for making me feel at home again.

(Photo by: Sgt. Charlotte Carulli ) Kamala Harris taking the oath of office to become the 49th Vice President of the United States

I'm old enough to remember Robert Frost reading "The Gift Outright" at the Kennedy Inauguration. Until yesterday, I have not been as moved by an American poet. Amanda Gorman's "The Hill We Climb" was the most inspiring moment for me in a day filled with so much light.

When day comes we step out of the shade,

aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light,

if only we’re brave enough to see it

If only we’re brave enough to be it