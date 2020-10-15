Thanksgiving at Home with The Hamilton

Photo by thehamiltondc.com

This year, enjoy a Hamilton Thanksgiving in the comfort of your own home. They are offering all of the Thanksgiving classics lovingly crafted in house and available for pickup. Enhance your festivities with favorites such as crab & artichoke dip, deviled eggs, and jumbo shrimp along with wine and Champagne.

Traditional Turkey Dinner

Sliced free range all-natural white & dark turkey meat, sausage-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, choice of whole apple pie, pecan pie or pumpkin pie

Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham Dinner

potato gratin, green beans and a brown sugar-rum raisin glaze, choice of whole apple pie, pecan pie or pumpkin pie

If you prefer to dine with The Hamilton on Thanksgiving Day, make reservations today. Whether you want to feast in their dining room or take dinner home with all the fixings to eat at your own table, make a Hamilton Thanksgiving a family tradition.

Find out more here.