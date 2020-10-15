Thanksgiving at Home with The Hamilton
This year, enjoy a Hamilton Thanksgiving in the comfort of your own home. They are offering all of the Thanksgiving classics lovingly crafted in house and available for pickup. Enhance your festivities with favorites such as crab & artichoke dip, deviled eggs, and jumbo shrimp along with wine and Champagne.
Traditional Turkey Dinner
Sliced free range all-natural white & dark turkey meat, sausage-sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, green beans, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, choice of whole apple pie, pecan pie or pumpkin pie
Glazed Spiral Sliced Ham Dinner
potato gratin, green beans and a brown sugar-rum raisin glaze, choice of whole apple pie, pecan pie or pumpkin pie
If you prefer to dine with The Hamilton on Thanksgiving Day, make reservations today. Whether you want to feast in their dining room or take dinner home with all the fixings to eat at your own table, make a Hamilton Thanksgiving a family tradition.
Find out more here.
