Thanksgiving With Brasserie Liberté and Al Dente
Two fabulous local restaurants are offering special Thanksgiving menus.
Brasserie Liberté offers a three course pre-fixe menu for $54.95 from 11:00 am. to 10:00 pm. Pre-fixe appetizer choices include "Burrata and Beets Carpaccio," "Butternut Squash Soup," "French Onion Soup Gratinee," and more. The entree choices include a traditional turkey dinner or one of their French classics such as, "Beef Bourguignon," "Trout Amandine," "Steak Frites," "Seared Salmon," and more. For dessert, guests can select from apple pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate pot de crème, and seasonal ice creams/sorbets.
To make a reservation, guests can visit Brasserie Liberté or OpenTable. Brasserie Liberté is located at 3251 Prospect Street in Georgetown.
Al Dente restaurant offers a three-course Thanksgiving pre-fixe menu for $34.95 from 12 pm to 8 pm. Appetizer choices include "Butternut Squash Soup," "Polpette" house-made meatballs "Al Dente Style", "Prosciutto di Parma" with burrata cheese and olive oil, house salads and more. Entree choices include a traditional Turkey Dinner, "Butternut Squash Ravioli," "Fettuccine alla Bolognese," "Grilled Branzino," "Raviolini Del Plin," and more. For dessert, guests can choose from an "Apple Tart," "Pecan Tart," or Tiramisu.
The pre-fixe is available for dine in and takeout all day. Guests can pre-order by emailing info@aldentedc.com. To view the full menu and make a reservation, visit Al Dente.
