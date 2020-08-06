Take Your Time at Fairmont and Sofitel Hotels

August 4, 2020 | by Fondue Pot
Photo by fairmont

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown and Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square are pleased to offer special hotel vacation packages created with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. 

 

Whether you are in town for business reasons or strictly for leisure, we have a special offer just for you! 

 

The Take your Time Package lets you stay longer and experience more. The longer you stay, the more you will save with up to 25% off your next stay. 

(Photo by: Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square)

The offer includes: 15% off 1-2 night stays, 20% off 3-4 night stays and 25% off 5 + night stays.

 

Reservations must be made before December 31, 2020. 

 

Book the Take Your Time Package at Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown here.,

 

Book at Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square here.

