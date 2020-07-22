Take a Walk on the Wild Side

July 22, 2020
National Zoo reopens Friday, July 24, 2020.

Several changes at the Zoo have been made due to COVID-19. 

 

The number of visitors will be limited, and they’ve implemented new safety protocols, procedures and guidelines to provide a safe and great experience for our visitors, staff and animals. 

 

Please review the important information below as you plan your visit. Have fun and enjoy the beautiful park!

 

Hours: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. (last admittance 3:00 pm)

 

Entry Passes Required.

 

Face Coverings Required Ages 6+ (recommended ages 2-6)

 

Click here for more information.

