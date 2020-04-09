SwedenAtHome

Photo by Embassy of Sweden First Aid Kit performing Leonard Cohen songs at Dramaten

Enjoying a piece of music, a film, or a painting cuts across boundaries, whether linguistic, national, or demographic. In these unprecedented situation, art and culture and engagement are perhaps more important than ever.

Not only do they help us connect with others and remind us of our shared humanity, empathy and understanding, giving us new perspectives, but also of course entertainment and relaxation.

Nothing can beat sharing live experiences together, we know that. Thanks to scientists we even know that experiencing a live performance together synchronizes our heartbeats.

They have compiled a list with some highlights to experience and enjoy Sweden from home:

MUSIC

Several Swedish and international artists are helping brighten up their fans' time at home by performing online concerts from their own homes. Little Dragon was scheduled for a US tour this spring and Washington DC at 9:30 club on April 15. Instead they created a live session from their studio in Gothenburg the other night. Jens Lekman, who’s extensive US tour also got cancelled is posting new quarantine songs every day for everyone to enjoy and First Aid Kit are doing home concerts. You can also find their versions of Leonard Cohen’s songs performed at Dramaten.

On the classical side you can enjoy livestreamed concerts with the Swedish Radio choir and Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra from Berwaldhallen in Stockholm - this spring they are for the first time ever performing without audiences. Förklädd Gud by Lars Erik Larsson with the Swedish star soprano Malin Byström (who has performed at both Metropolitan opera and the San Fransisco opera), or perhaps Beethoven 250: Eroican, conducted by Malin Broman, with Peter Mattei (Mattei was btw recently praised for the title performance in William Kentridge’s version of Alban Bergs Wozzek at Metropolitan opera in New York).

BALLET, DANCE AND OPERA

The Royal Swedish Opera has an online streaming service, Operan Play, where you can watch ballet and opera performances from the comfort of your living room. Choose from a full-length opera, the bitesize 20-minute Short Stories, the Life at the Opera documentary and more. No log-in or payment is required. One suggestion is to look at Mats Eks’s version of Shakespeare’s iconic play – Juliet and Romeo – that is available online until April 10. This beautiful performance came to Washington DC in 2016 and was performed at the Kennedy Center. Mats Ek’s piece Woman with water was also supposed to perform at Joyce theatre in New York last week with the Cuban Malpaso dance company, with support from the Embassy, but is now cancelled.

Another great dance company from Sweden is Göteborgsoperans danskompani. Until May 5, you can see them online from a performance at Théatre de Chaillot in Paris, dancing SKID by the French choreographer Damien Jalet.

THEATRE

Stockholm's Stadsteater - watch some of its previous plays and events, including conversations with international authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie together with Amie Bramme Sey or Jamaica Kincaid (Antigua/USA) with Valerie Kyeyune Backström online at Stadsteater Play.

Unga Klara, Sweden’s National Theatre for Children and Young People, toured the world and the US last year, and performed here at House of Sweden, Alley Theatre in Houston and finally New Victory theatre in New York on Broadway. They have made several of their plays available online, for ex Because I say so that performed on New Victory theatre in December but also critically acclaimed My True selves, Girls will make you blush and X.

FILM

Here are some exciting series from the vibrant Swedish film landscape that are available online on Netflix:

Quicksand – a Swedish crime drama web television series, based on the 2016 novel with the same name by Malin Persson Giolito.

Caliphate – a gripping eight-episode series which shows three very different people as they're entangled in an ISIS terror attack. Based on an original idea by Wilhelm Behrman, who created the series together with Niklas Rockström.

Bonusfamiljen – holds three seasons about a new couple, their exes and their children navigating emotions and logistics, created by Felix Herngren, Moa Herngren, Clara Henrgren och Calle Marthi.

LITERATURE

You can also participate in book clubs online – like the Scandinavia House Nordic Book club, were they soon will focus on Johannes Anyuru’s acclaimed They will drown in their mother's tears or The Locals Sweden’s bookclub were they are reading and discussing both classics like Hjalmar Soderberg’s The Serious Game as well as Jonas Hassen Khemiri latest Everything I don’t remember. If you like Khemiri, take a look at his personal lecture talk from the National book festival from the Library of Congress here in Washington DC 2016.

MUSEUMS

Moderna museet is the national museum for contemporary art in Sweden, now offering daily “sofatours” of their works, some of them in English. Many other museums offers virtual tours, as National Museum, Sweden’s museum of art and design. Stay tuned for virtual tours of our current exhbitions in House of Sweden. Coming soon!

Skokloster Castle, Malmö Art Museum, Hallwylska Museum, The Royal Armoury, Gothenburg's Museum of World Culture, the Museum of Far Eastern Antiquities, Röhsska Museum, the Museum of Mediterranean and Near Eastern Antiquities, the Swedish History Museum, and the Nordic Museum, can all be viewed virtually via Google Arts and Culture.

VIRTUAL EVENT

A Drop of Midnight: A Memoir – Book Talk with Author Jason Diakité from American Swedish Institute in Minneapolis, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 5:00 pm

A Drop of Midnight is the new biography by world-renowned Swedish hip-hop artist Jason “Timbuktu” Diakité. It is a vivid and intimate journey through his own and his family’s history – from South Carolina slavery to twenty-first-century Sweden. Cost: $5. More information and registration here.