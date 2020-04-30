Supporting Georgetown While Staying Safe

Photo by georgetowndc.com

The Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID) has listed resources to assist our community during these challenging times.

The vitality of our restaurants and retail is of huge concern over the coming months and beyond.

Please click here for a list of Georgetown restaurants still offering carry-out and delivery; retail shops that are offering gift card specials, free shipping and more (most businesses offer online shopping!); the ways in which you can support local business in alternative ways during this time; and how our businesses are giving back to others.

You can also support our community by being responsible and following DC’s stay-at-home order and CDC guidelines.