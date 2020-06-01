Still Time to Vote for Ward 2 Councilmember, Deadline Tuesday

Photo by The Georgetown Dish via Zoom 2020 Candidates Forum hosted by the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club

If you live in Ward 2 and haven't already voted, your vote Monday until 7:00 pm or Tuesday until 8:00 pm will almost surely determine who is elected Ward 2 Councilmember for the next four years. This election will fill the seat that had been occupied by Jack Evans since 1991 until he resigned in January as his colleagues were about to expel him because of ethics violations. The June 2 primary picks the Democratic nominee to fill the four-year term beginning January 2, 2021. The June 16 special election will fill the seat for six months.

There are eight Democrats on the ballot for the primary, in this order: Jack Evans, Patrick Kennedy, Kishan Putta, Jordan Grossman, Daniel Hernandez, Brooke Pinto, Yilin (Ellen) Zhang, John Fanning. The June 2 winner will be the one Democrat in November for the Ward 2 seat. Because of covid-19, early, absentee voting was strongly encouraged; however the deadline for applications has passed; however, in-person voting is easy--the poll at Hardy Middle School, 1819 35th St. NW is open Monday, 8:30 am to 7 pm and on Tuesday, 7 am to 8 pm.

The Ward 2 Council office isn’t the only one on the June 2 Democratic ballot; voters will also still find the Presidential candidates and Delegate to Congress, at-large councilmember and shadow senator and representative all listed. On the Republican side for Ward 2, Katherine Venice is the only contender and, therefore, is sure to be on the November ballot.

For the special election June 16 to fill the seat for six months, in which all the primary candidates are competing except Jack Evans, early voting begins on Friday, June 12 and ends Tuesday, June 16. All Ward 2 voters, regardless of party can vote. The winner will become Councilmember a few days later in June and serve until January 2, 2021, when the November general election winner will take office. It is more than likely that the winner of the primary June 2 will win the special election June 16, except if it is Jack Evans, who isn’t on the special election ballot.