Photo by Washington Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) facilities remain open. To protect everyone, MPD is doing more things via email. Operational updates can be found here.

Georgetown is part of the MPD 2nd District. Here is a link to MPD's 2nd District email contacts.

MPD welcomes your anonymous tips via text for NON-emergency situations at 50411. Here is a link for more details.

For emergencies, call 911.

The Citizens Association of Georgetown security officer continues her normal patrol schedule five nights a week. If you would like to do your part to ensure this vital service continues, please subscribe. With your subscription you will receive the officer's direct cell phone number and email address, as well as the option for her to stop by to introduce herself in-person and to check on your place if you are out-of-town.