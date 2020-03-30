Stay Home DC

March 29, 2020


To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2020-053: Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Prohibition on Large Gatherings During Public Health Emergency for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) effective through April 24, 2020.

 

On March 29, 2020 President Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines to April 30th.

 

This Mayor’s Order requires temporary closure of the on-site operation of all non-essential businesses and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people.

 

The intent of the Order is to temporarily cease all non-essential business activities, including tour guides and touring services; gyms, health clubs, spas, and massage establishments; theaters, auditoriums, and other places of large gatherings; nightclubs; hair, nail, and tanning salons and barbershops; tattoo parlors; sales not involved in essential services; retail clothing stores; and professional services not devoted to assisting essential business operations.

 

Check out the resources for life at home, health, testing, recovery, food, and kids here.

