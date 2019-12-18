Photo by Natalia Janetti Lara Trump (right) interviewed by Anita Kumar

The juxtaposition was head-spinning. Or cringe-worthy.

(Photo by: Natalia Janetti) Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Lara Trump(the President’s daughter-in-law via Eric) said one of the power women she respected most is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That was just minutes after Pelosi unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump in a news conference Tuesday on the Hill.

The two women of opposite political bents spoke at the Politico Women Rule Summit. They shared the same stage at the JW Marriott Hotel but missed each other by about 45 minutes -- so no feathers flew.

(Photo by: Natalia Janetti) Harris Faulkner

Moderator Anita Kumar, Politico’s White House correspondent and associate editor, interviewed Lara; shortly thereafter, Politico’s Playbook co-author Anna Palmer steered Pelosi through developing hot topics.

Asked by Kumar who she admired on the slate of power women, Lara replied, Mrs. Pelosi for her survivability… “tenacity…she’s been in the game for a long time.”

When it was her turn, Pelosi shrugged off the personal compliment but took the occasion to again skewer the President on the Ukraine phone call, Russian “meddling” in the 2016 elections, and, as she put it allowing Trump “to get away with violating his oath of office.”

Perhaps there might be a middle ground. On Chris Wallace’s Fox News Sunday, former Sen. Sam Nunn, D-Ga., suggested: “I think censure [rather than impeachment] ought to be looked at very carefully by everybody. Maybe the fact all parties are against it means it’s the right way to go.”

(Photo by: Natalia Janetti) Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a panelist on empowering women

So far, censure has little traction.

Asked if women like President Trump, Lara Trump said the polls never really reflected well for him. In the last election, she said, 25 percent of the donors to his campaign were women. Now, she said 50 percent of the donors are women.

Lara was asked about news gossip that she might run for the Long Island congressional seat being vacated by New York Republican Peter King. “I am not a member of that district but I can never say no for the future.

“I am not running for Congress,” she emphasized, “But you can’t rule me out.’

Lara started her career as a TV producer in North Carolina for Inside Edition. She is a senior advisor for Trump 2020.

(Photo by: Natalia Janetti) Businesswomen Caryn Seidman Becker, Jan Wurwand & Tammy Wincup

Harris Faulkner, an anchor for Fox, moderated a panel of self-made professional women in business and politics. She gave her own advice to the multitude of attendees, mostly young women looking to network or get career enhancing ideas: “When starting out…find a core of people who believe in you.” She said she got that advice from her family, it worked well, so she was passing it on.

Faulkner’s conversation was with Caryn Seidman Becker, co-founder and CEO of CLEAR; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Tammy Wincup, president of Protocol; and Jane Wurwand, co-founder of Dermalogica.