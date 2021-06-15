Solutions for the Post-Covid Consumer

Photo by Roger Schrenk

Written by Roger Schrenk and Chris Fultz

Of all the lessons we’ve learned from this pandemic, one of the most unexpected was the fragility of the supply chain for virtually every kind of consumer product. When we were all in lockdown, we certainly could not go into our favorite shop and choose from a wide array of merchandise, unless we were fighting over that last rack of ribs at the local Safeway.

(Photo by: Roger Schrenk)

And now after covid all those “non-essential” retailers have either disappeared or offer strict and/or limited services. So, what do you do if you need to replace or update items in your home? Sites like Amazon, Etsy and Wayfair are knee-jerk destinations, but you are never going to get the truly unique, custom pieces once offered by your favorite design shop. And if you do score a great find, you can be absolutely sure it’s going to cost A LOT more than it did a year ago, and it will take twice as long to get if it’s custom.

(Photo by: Roger Schrenk)

To fill this style void, consumers should consider estate sales as a reliable source for a myriad of household goods. The DC Metro area is blessed with a well-established estate sale industry and a virtually limitless supply of spectacular content. Remember many of the richest zip-codes in the country are within 10 miles of the beltway—both in terms of income and real estate prices. That translates into a treasure trove of housewares from decades of accumulation.

(Photo by: Roger Schrenk)

Hunt & Peck Auctions, LLC