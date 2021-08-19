Sneak Peek at New Georgetown Hotel

Photo by Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners rendering of 3000 M Street NW

Thor Equities, owners of the the former Latham Hotel property at 3000 M Street in Georgetown have hired new architects to build a luxury hotel. Last year's design was rejected by the Old Georgetown Board (OGB).

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

Winstanley Architects & Planners have proposed a 100-room hotel with ground-floor retail space.

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

The plans, submitted to the OGB, will be considered by the board in September.

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

The design includes an L-shaped structure that steps back from the street as it moves west from 30th Street to create a recessed space filled in by a one-and-a-half-story pavilion designed for a high-end restaurant or retail space.

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

Read more here.