Sneak Peek at New Georgetown Hotel

August 19, 2021 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners
rendering of 3000 M Street NW
Thor Equities, owners of the the former Latham Hotel property at 3000 M Street in Georgetown have hired new architects to build a luxury hotel. Last year's design was rejected by the Old Georgetown Board (OGB).

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

Winstanley Architects & Planners have proposed a 100-room hotel with ground-floor retail space.

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

The plans, submitted to the OGB, will be considered by the board in September.

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

The design includes an L-shaped structure that steps back from the street as it moves west from 30th Street to create a recessed space filled in by a one-and-a-half-story pavilion designed for a high-end restaurant or retail space.

(Photo by: Courtesy of Winstanley Architects & Planners)

Read more here.

