Photo by Judith Beermann Høst Restaurant in Copenhagen

The road from smørrebrød to New Nordic is paved with hot dog stands and 7-Eleven.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Smørrebrød at Nyhaven 37

A century-old institution, the popular Danish street food is served from hot dog carts around town. Everything from traditional smoked pork sausage with cardamom and nutmeg topped with apple ketchup, mustard, remoulade, fried onions and pickles to all vegan tofu dogs.

(Photo by: dop.dk) Dop hot dog

On street corners and in trains traveling ‘7-Eleven girls’ serve snacks. Go figure.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) 7-Eleven girl on train

The new cuisine started in 2004 when the Danish culinary entrepreneur Claus Meyer gathered 12 visionary Nordic chefs (including René Redzepi from world-famous Noma) in Copenahgen. Together they created the Nordic Kitchen manifesto pledging purity, season, ethics, health, sustainability and quality.

Fast forward to this year when Guide Michelin Nordic Cities 2021 awarded a total of 23 stars to 14 restaurants in Copenhagen.

(Photo by: noma.dk) Noma 2021 forest season (Photo by: noma.dk) Noma 2021 forest season

About their water. Safe and delicious. A Danish company even fills recyclable cartons with tap water and plants a tree for every 100 cartons sold. But in restaurants, tap water is by request only and there's a charge for it.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Danish tap water in carton

At Kødbyens Fiskebar, fresh seafood is served raw and rustic in Copenhagen’s Meatpacking District.

(Photo by: fiskebaren.dk) Oysters at Fiskebar

American convenience and head scratching water protocols aside, almost everything is artfully arranged and sprinkled with weeds and twigs and edible flowers.

(Photo by: Judith Beermann) Bread at Louisiana Museum of Art

Five stars to the dessert at Høst (Danish for harvest) made of birch bark ice cream, deliciously shrunken chewy Russian pine cones (not sure how they did that) with blueberries and white chocolate.

(Photo by: cofoco.dk/en/hoest) Høst Restaurant interior

This cozy neighborhood restaurant, with lots of exposed brick, recycled wood and live trees, has won several international design awards. So hygge!