A Silver Lining to a Postponed Wedding at The Fairmont

Photo by fairmont.com

Nadia Darwish and Subhi Al’Aref were planning to get married at Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown on Saturday, April 11th, 2020. Due to Covid 19, they had to postpone their nuptials at the Fairmont until September.

As a surprise for his fiancé, Subhi arranged an evening for a “First Dance” with the hotel’s Director of catering Bob Mikolitch and other hotel staff on April 11th.

The Couple spent the evening in the Fairmont’s beautiful Colonnade Room. They danced pre-recorded music, enjoyed mocktails and cupcakes. They were dressed for the occasion on what was supposed to be the original date of their wedding. The Fairmont looks forward to welcoming them back on September 19th for their actual wedding.