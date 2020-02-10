Photo by Joe Asico MPA CEO Amb. Charles Rivkin and Carter Pilcher at 2019 screening of Shorts

The long and the short of it: Short films are by far the most diverse films in The Academy, but they often get short changed (yes, pun intended). Until recently, shorts were often referred to as the black sheep of The Academy Awards ceremony — “a prestigious category, but one that barely anyone has seen.” The Motion Picture Association (MPA) & ShortsTV hosted a private screening in Washington, DC in honor of this year’s nominations followed by a panel discussion with shorts filmmakers, moderated by Carter Pilcher. The Academy announced shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards in their top categories: Documentary. Animation and Live Action. (see clip below)



A perhaps little known fact about Shorts: Dear Basketball, a 2017 American animated short film written and narrated by the late Kobe Bryant and directed and animated by Glen Keane, with music by John Williams won an Oscar in 2017. The film is based on a letter Kobe Bryant wrote to The Players’ Tribune on November 29, 2015 announcing his retirement from basketball.

