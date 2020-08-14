SHOO: DC-Based Antibacterial Techwear Launches

Photo by SHOO

You’ll be hearing a lot more about SHOO (Safety and Health on Overdrive) in the coming months.

(Photo by: Stacy Chong) Stacy Chong

Launching officially on Kickstarter Saturday, August 15th, they're taking pre-orders and offering a15% discount. The clothing and accessories will be available for delivery in December.

SHOO CEO Stacy Chong’s inaugural tech wear line is the Smart Armor Collection, the first-ever clothing infused with antimicrobial technology that inhibits viruses and kills bacteria.

This U.S. clothing and accessories line is a partnership with HeiQ, a Swiss textile science company that has developed one of the first textile finishing technologies successfully tested against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in the laboratory using the Viral Stability and Persistence test method.

SHOO is releasing athleisure wear tops with built-in face, nose and hand coverings dense enough to physically block viral particles from your skin. Infused with HeiQ V-Bloc (antiviral, antibacterial, antimicrobial technology), the clothing is engineered to work against enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses and human coronaviruses, doubling the protection.

(Photo by: SHOO)

Chong, who has been in the global fashion industry for 20 years explained, “I partnered with the global leader in textile innovation to bring smart fabrics to the U.S. that provide effective protection against microbes and germs. This is the clothing of the future. Not only is it germ-resistant but it’s eco-friendly, sustainable, fashionable and comfortable, all things that are extremely important to American consumers in 2020.”

Look for SHOO's UV-protected line next spring.

Read more and order here.