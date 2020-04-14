Shirt Compatible With All Video Conferencing Platforms

Photo by cbs.com

Because José Andrés is our hero and Stephen Colbert helps us survive so so many things, this commercial is worth sharing:

"As announced by Stephen Colbert this Monday on The Late Show, we're proud to offer you this fashionable "United We Stand" t-shirt as a way to show solidarity with all of humanity during this very unusual time.

You may have noticed that Stephen was at home, and you should stay home, too. That's why we're offering it online, direct from the CBS.com store.

100% of the proceeds* from this shirt will benefit World Central Kitchen and GiveDirectly to help those in need. We recommend buying one in your current size, and one for the size you will be after all your stress-eating. This shirt is compatible with Zoom, FaceTime, House Party, and most other video conferencing platforms.

Looking for other ways you can help out without leaving your couch? Here are some wonderful charities helping with the COVID-19 relief efforts.

*No less than $4.65 per t-shirt sold will go to each of World Central Kitchen and GiveDirectly, respectively."