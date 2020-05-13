Seeking Artists for Georgetown Storefront Messaging

Photo by georgetowndc.com

The Georgetown Business Improvement District (BID) is seeking proposals from professional artists located in the DC area to create and install temporary artwork on exterior windows of commercial storefronts or boards covering ground-level storefronts in the Georgetown commercial district.

Many businesses have closed because of the public health emergency, and the Georgetown BID wishes to maintain an attractive and welcoming environment and to send positive and inspiring messages such as safe “reopening” messages to the community during the crisis.

The BID is partnering with Halcyon Arts Lab in Georgetown on this program.

Project Details

The Artist should propose a specific concept that could be installed on:

● any window, or a specific concept to be installed on a specific storefront window OR

● any boarded storefront, or a specific concept to be installed on a specific boarded storefront.

Note that boarded storefronts may have a larger area to paint; it is expected that these concepts will be simpler in nature such as a solid color with some text, an uncomplicated color pattern or series of colored bands with an option for no explicit messaging.

