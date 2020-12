Photo by suitenation.co Sandlot Northwest Rendering

Suite Nation will be bringing the Sandlot brand to Georgetown next year. The former site of a gas station at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue NW (across from Four Seasons Hotel) is slated to become an outdoor cultural events space, according to Urban Turf.

Suite Nation’s Ian Callendar tweeted the news last week, part of the company's plan to "repurpose with purpose for the community."

Read more here.