Rock in 2021 with The 19th Street Band & The Hamilton
Say goodbye to 2020 with those inside your bubble in the comfort of your home with everything to make it a memorable night for this forgettable year – food, booze, NYE party favors and a live concert!
Let The Hamilton cater your small gathering with our takeout food and beverage packages for groups of 2-4 or 6-8 that include a stream of a live concert to ring in the New Year with the 19th Street Band.
The band will be performing a 90-minute set exclusive to The Hamilton guests rocking you into 2021 including a traditional new year countdown. Purchasers will receive their proprietary link to the concert via email on the evening of December 31st at least an hour before the concert starts.
