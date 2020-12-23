Rock in 2021 with The 19th Street Band & The Hamilton

Photo by 19thstreetband.com

Say goodbye to 2020 with those inside your bubble in the comfort of your home with everything to make it a memorable night for this forgettable year – food, booze, NYE party favors and a live concert!



Let The Hamilton cater your small gathering with our takeout food and beverage packages for groups of 2-4 or 6-8 that include a stream of a live concert to ring in the New Year with the 19th Street Band.

The band will be performing a 90-minute set exclusive to The Hamilton guests rocking you into 2021 including a traditional new year countdown. Purchasers will receive their proprietary link to the concert via email on the evening of December 31st at least an hour before the concert starts.

Order by noon on December 27th.