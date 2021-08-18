Quality Vs. Quantity: Who Wins the Estate Sale Equation?

Photo by Roger Schrenk A successful sale needs a good mix of quality

If you are considering an estate sale as part of your downsizing plan or for a loved one’s possessions, there is a tried and true formula every estate sale agent uses to forecast the success of a sale. Remember an estate sale is a PUBLIC EVENT that is planned, staged, marketed and executed for the sole purpose of selling your stuff to the public. So, in order to guarantee a good turn out, you have to have a wide mix of stuff (QUANTITY) and a few high dollar items (QUALITY) to draw a wide audience.

(Photo by: Roger Schrenk) Things like heirloom silver are a big draw

If you think you’re doing yourself and your agent a favor by throwing out everything you consider junk before a sale, think again. People who go to sales want to see a house that’s untouched—like the owners just got up and left all their stuff behind. Estate sailers want to dig through your closets and rummage through your basement.

It’s the thrill of the hunt for them. Sure they appreciate an organized sale, but nothing makes the public happier than the feeling of discovery. We’ve been to several sales that were stripped of everything but expensive furniture, art and collectibles, and frankly they’re boring.

(Photo by: Roger Schrenk) Your junk drawer is a gold mine for rummagers

The best sales are always the ones with piles of ordinary, usable stuff and a few nuggets of treasure. So when it comes down to quantity vs. quality, the scale always tips to quantity. Call us if you need a hand.

Hunt & Peck Auctions, LLC