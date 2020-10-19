Pumpkin Carving 101

October 19, 2020 | by Judith Beermann
Photo by commons.wikimedia.org
Carved by Gregory Kohs
Ok, after seven months in the kitchen, you've proven to your family you can bake bread, roll sushi, and properly prepare all five French Mother Sauces: béchamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato.

How about a crafty way to usher in the season and turn 'leftovers' into pie?

Here's a tutorial on traditional pumpkin carving, and a site to turn your gourds into curb-appealing art.

