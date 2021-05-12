Place-Holder Outdoor Bar Explained

May 11, 2021 | by Judith Beermann
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by eastbanc.com
Rendering of proposed condos at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Rendering of proposed condos at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Pre-pandemic, the highly prized wedge-shaped piece of real estate (formerly a gas station) at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue in Georgetown, was slated to become luxury condominiums designed by Eduardo Souto de Moura

Anthony Lanier (Photo by: The Georgetown Dish) Anthony Lanier

Washington Business Journal reports the property's owner, Anthony Lanier, CEO of EastBanc, has temporarily scrapped building plans for the site.

In the meantime, recently opened Sandlot offers the community an outdoor urban oasis to mingle and enjoy snacks. 

Read more here

  • The Georgetown Dish

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.