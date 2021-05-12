Place-Holder Outdoor Bar Explained

Photo by eastbanc.com Rendering of proposed condos at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Pre-pandemic, the highly prized wedge-shaped piece of real estate (formerly a gas station) at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue in Georgetown, was slated to become luxury condominiums designed by Eduardo Souto de Moura.

(Photo by: The Georgetown Dish) Anthony Lanier

Washington Business Journal reports the property's owner, Anthony Lanier, CEO of EastBanc, has temporarily scrapped building plans for the site.

In the meantime, recently opened Sandlot offers the community an outdoor urban oasis to mingle and enjoy snacks.

