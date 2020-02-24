Photo by Courtesy of NBC Universal Stars of "The Photogaph"

“We’re extremely proud to present NBC Universal’s The Photograph as part of our tribute to Black History Month,” said Greg Saphier, Senior Vice President of External Affairs at The Motion Picture Association. “The movie opened this past Valentine’s Day and stars Issa Ray and LaKeith Stanfield. It was written and directed by Stella Meghie, a Canadian filmmaker. She’s already made four movies and directed three television dramas, so it’s really a kind of prolific, exciting time that we get a chance to watch this movie here tonight.”

Film synopsis: When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist.

“The Photograph is a great example of the growing importance of multicultural storytelling,” added Saphier. “And in this case, of course, it features a predominantly black cast as well as black talent behind the camera and in front of the camera and of course a black woman at the helm of the entire project. This is just the latest example of a growing list of films that are proving the marketplace by ability of diverse story telling. In fact, The Photograph made $12 million on its opening weekend. I think that this film is also representative of NBC Universal’s continued leadership in helping bring the stories of multicultural creators to audiences around the world.”

Read more from Janet Donovan at Hollywood on the Potomac.