Petite Soeur Opening in Georgetown

August 29, 2021 | by Georgetown Saucer
  • Print
  • Email
Tags:
Photo by petite-soeur.com

An alumnae of Paris’ Le Cordon Bleu, pastry chef-turned-chocolatier Ashleigh Pearson is opening a new chocolate shop, Petite Soeur, this fall at 1332 Wisconsin Avenue. 

 

Pearson will offer a variety of treats, including caramels, fudge, sablés (French butter cookies), brittles, chocolate bars, and her signature (and beautifully painted) bonbons. 

 

Bonbon flavors will include an almond butter and jelly featuring almond butter ganache and homemade strawberry jam in milk chocolate, and a s’more inspired variety made with vanilla marshmallow, graham cracker sablé, and salted dark chocolate ganache. The store name – which means little sister in French – has special meaning to Ashleigh, who has three brothers.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.