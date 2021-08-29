Petite Soeur Opening in Georgetown

Photo by petite-soeur.com

An alumnae of Paris’ Le Cordon Bleu, pastry chef-turned-chocolatier Ashleigh Pearson is opening a new chocolate shop, Petite Soeur, this fall at 1332 Wisconsin Avenue.

Pearson will offer a variety of treats, including caramels, fudge, sablés (French butter cookies), brittles, chocolate bars, and her signature (and beautifully painted) bonbons.

Bonbon flavors will include an almond butter and jelly featuring almond butter ganache and homemade strawberry jam in milk chocolate, and a s’more inspired variety made with vanilla marshmallow, graham cracker sablé, and salted dark chocolate ganache. The store name – which means little sister in French – has special meaning to Ashleigh, who has three brothers.