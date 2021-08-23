Pagne Lifestyle Open in Georgetown

Photo by Pagne Lifestyle

Pagne Lifestyle, a new pop-up at Concept 31/M, 3077 M Street in Georgetown produces fun and functional designs for home and life from African wax print fabrics known as pagne in West and Central Africa. Open until mid November.

Their line includes homewares, bags and totes, clothing, aprons, furniture and more. Pagne Lifestyle’s roots are based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where Founder and CEO Elizabeth Jaffee first fell in love with pagne during her previous career with the State Department’s Foreign Service.

The business now supports improved livelihoods, skills development and economic opportunities for its producers in the DRC and the United States, as well as local refugee women through a partnership with the Ethiopian Community Development Council’s Stitch-Ed Together project.