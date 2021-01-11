Outdoor Winter Art at Georgetown's Washington Harbour

Photo by georgetowndc.com

Creative design and marketing firm Streetsense has partnered with multimedia studio Creative JunkFood to design the new light art installation Winter Wonderlights, now on display at Georgetown’s Washington Harbour.

Kick off the new year with a stroll through this installation, featuring several festive lightboxes with a variety of winter landscapes and changing colors. The picture-perfect, outdoor backdrop is free and open to the public until March.

All visitors must wear masks and social distance.