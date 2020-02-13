Once Bank of Presidents, Riggs is Now a Luxury Hotel

Photo by riggsdc.com

Riggs Washington DC, an independent hotel from international hospitality group, Lore Group, is now open.

(Photo by: riggsdc.com)

Located on the downtown corner of 9th and F Street in a historic building once home to Riggs National Bank, known as the "Bank of Presidents,” the design invokes the spirit of the former bank while preserving and restoring much of the property's original design features to reimagine the storied building for the modern traveler.

The181-room property features playful nods to the building's rich past, drawing on the parallels between the activities that take place in banks and at hotels to offer something personal and serendipitous around every corner.

(Photo by: riggsdc.com)

Upon entering Riggs, guests are welcomed into the building's original barrel-vaulted lobby where the hotel's expansive ceilings are adorned with impressive and elaborate coffers. A medallion of Juno Moneta, the Goddess of Money, presides over the room, while original features have been given a new lease of life and the grandeur of the building embraced to create a welcoming and inspired hotel that is deeply rooted in D.C. and its impressive history.

A total of 15 suites are available, including the two-bedroom Riggs Suite within the original bank boardroom and four 'First Lady' suites that are inspired by the eccentricities of a select few Presidents' unsung better halves: Ida McKinley's green thumb, Angelica Van Buren's opulence, Louisa Adams' intense love for music and Caroline Harrison's extensive collection of porcelain.

(Photo by: riggsdc.com)

The hotel's restaurant Café Riggs is inspired by the grand brasseries of Europe, with a modern and reimagined approach that focuses on sustainable products.

There’s also a rooftop with 2,500-square foot space of panoramic views over the city and a roof enclosure with a 1,500-square foot terrace.