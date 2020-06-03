Officina is Popping Up in Georgetown

Photo by officinadc.com

This week, the Officina experience is landing at the Via Umbria space at 1525 Wisconsin Avenue, where Chef Nicholas Stefanelli and the Officina team will bring their love for the traditions and flavors of Italian cuisine to their friends in Georgetown.



Much like the shopping experience at the Wharf, they will be stocking the shelves with fine wine, artisanal pastas, and specialty snacks and preserves.

Enjoy the daily breads, fresh pastas, handcrafted butcher products, and specialty meats and cheeses you love too.

Of course, delivery and curbside pickup will be available.