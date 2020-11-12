Ode to Surf Ponchos and Magical Thinking

Photo by wave-hawaii.de Surf Poncho

It's been a tough year. On the positive side, here's what I've learned and the permanent changes I've made:

1. Pay attention to how I truly feel.

About people, about how I spend my time and money, and about what I eat and drink. Shouldn't take a pandemic and mandated social distancing, but it helps. Clarity is the gift of isolation. I vow to be more discerning in my associations and stay true to my best nature.

2. Tap into my creativity more.

Art. Make it. Experience it. Started painting again, and recently bought Donald Robertson's Magical Thinking, aptly named to inspire. And it does.

(Photo by: drawbertson.com)

3. Support local businesses more.

New all-time favorite room fragrance recently discovered at Le Labo: Calone 17. First I got the candle but now using the room spray.

(Photo by: lelabofragrances.com)

Must-have luxury is fresh flowers and Ultra Violet always makes me want to plan a wedding.

(Photo by: ultravioletflowersdc.com)

All my favorite Georgetown restaurants offer take-out and/or delivery.

4. Remain grateful for, well, just about everything.

Fortunate to have an indoor pool and fitness center in my condominium so I'm working out and swimming daily.

(Photo by: Cathedral West Condominiums)

Minimalist me doesn't like to to take a tote and a towel to the pool so I happily discovered Surf Ponchos! Who knew?! Terry, hooded with pockets for keys, cap and phone. In the gym, ditto. Found sweat towels with zippered pockets! To complete my new shelter-in-place wardrobe, cute pool slides.

(Photo by: versace.com)

Added protein collagen peptides to my smoothies, and almost totally eliminated meat from my diet.

For obvious reasons, reducing alcohol consumption I'm saving for 2021!