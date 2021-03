Photo by Judith Beermann Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen, Typewriter Eraser

The Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art is now open from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm daily.

The 6.1-acre garden is located along the north side of the National Mall between 7th and 9th Streets NW. Admission is free and all entrances and paths are open. Capacity is limited and visitors are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

